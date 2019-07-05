Fire Force Reveals Opening, Ending Themes

David Production’s adaptation of Atsushi Okubo’s Fire Force has not only been one of the most anticipated anime debuts of the Summer, but of the entire year overall. Every new look at the series promised high octane action with a noticeably great quality of work (thanks to a reportedly great production schedule), and now that the series has officially made its debut fans got the first taste of this.

But nothing makes a better first impression for a new anime series than its opening and ending theme sequences. The opening theme, “Inferno” as performed by Mrs. Green Apple can be seen in the video above. The ending theme, “veil” as performed by Keina Suda, can be found in the video below thanks to @Kirari_star on Twitter.

Check them out and let us know what you think!

Fire Force officially made its debut on July 5th, and you can currently find it streaming with Funimation and Crunchyroll. Yuki Yase will be directing the series for David Production (the studio behind JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), and the anime stars Gakuto Kajiwara (Black Clover‘s Asta) as Shinra Kasukabe, Yusuke Kobyashi as Arthur Boyle, M.A.O. as Iris, Saeko Kimijo as Maki Oze, Kenichi Suzumura as Takehisa Hinawa, Aoi Yuki as Tamaki Kotatsu, Kazuya Nakai as Akitaru Obi, Kenjiro Tsuda as Joker, Daisuke Sakaguchi as Victor Licht, Taiten Kusunoki as Leonard Burns, Tomokazu Seki as Rekka Hoshimiya, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Karim Fulham.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”