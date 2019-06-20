Fire Force Joins Crunchyroll’s Summer Simulcast

Crunchyroll’s summer anime releases are getting ready to drop with one of the most popular entries being the “backdraft” fighters in the form of the Fire Force. Releasing on Funimation as well, the firefighting brigade is looking to make a smash for audiences by introducing firemen, and women, with other worldly abilities. Premiering on July 5th, Crunchyroll has announced that the series will be added to its “Summer Simulcast” catalogue, allowing fans to experience the series in both subbed and dubbed versions.

Anime News Network dropped the news that Fire Force will be hitting the scene as a simulcast on Crunchyroll for its upcoming release.

From the creators of the massively popular Soul Eater series, Fire Force is looking to introduce anime fans to days in the lives of some of the team members, while placing a spotlight on the character of Shinra specifically. While each character seems to have their own unique skills, Shinra’s are especially unique in the fact that his talent of moving at super speed leaving “devil’s footprints” in his wake. Think something of a cross between the Flash and Ghost Rider and you got yourself a stew going!

Aside from the energetic adventures of these fire fighters, Crunchyroll is also releasing summer series such as the much awaited Dr. Stone, Magical Sempai, Are You Lost?, and To The Abandoned Sacred Beasts to name a few. Regardless of what anime you watch, it seems as if both Funimation and Crunchyroll will have what you’re looking for, to say nothing of streaming services like Amazon Prime with the upcoming Vinland Saga.

What do you think of the upcoming series Fire Force? Will you be checking this out in dubbed or subbed version when it releases next month?

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”