Fans Are Revealing Their Hot Takes For Fire Force

Fire Force has landed! The Funimation acquired anime series follows a band of fire fighters with supernatural abilities as they attempt to save their city from demons and spirits that are linked to flame. The series follows the protagonist of Shinra, a young fire fighter with the unique ability to jettison himself toward action thanks to blasts spewing from his feet. While Shinra is trying his best to help save members of his community, his mouth full of fangs and habit of smiling when he is nervous tend to make people suspicious of him and it seems his past is riddled with terrifying secrets.

Fans have taken quickly to this new adventure and are letting the world know through social media as the first episode of Fire Force has introduced a world of heat and amazing animation to boot:

From that first episode…..FIRE FORCE IS ONE OF THE BEST ANIME I’VE SEEN IN MY LIFE ♥️🔥🚒♥️ pic.twitter.com/LmFsEVXl53 — 🎭🇺🇸Klein Harvey🇨🇦🎭 (@GorillazGhoul97) July 5, 2019

And we’re off to the races with this fan already praising the series as one of the best they’ve ever seen with only one episode in the hole. Can the anime series continue this streak for the remainder of its fiery first season?

Its so good already — Rachel Bear 🌙 (@RachelChanx3) July 5, 2019

After only one episode, fans are already drawn into this new unique world and the fast paced action that it holds within. Shinra and the rest of the Fire Force are truly warming audiences’ hearts from the start!

The first episode of this “too hot to trot” series was indeed “fire” and fans are recognizing the combination of interesting story merged with seemeless animation.

Absolutely loved it. Cant wait for more episodes — ❤Monika💛 (@SebastianMgirl6) July 5, 2019

Fire Force’s first season is already widely anticipated and with a confirmed “four cours”, it could be running for as many as 48 episodes to start!

I can’t wait for all the characters to get together and explain how this world works. Cause they left me confused 😐 — CindyVillalobos (@cindyluvilla) July 6, 2019

All that glitters isn’t gold as this fan was a bit confused at the initial episode in the series, wondering when the characters can “all get together and explain how the world works”. Certainly, we think the world will be explained even further as the series moves forward, with secrets revealed and the characters given more depth.

I just watched Ep 1. I loved it, had a very unique feel and storyline. Love the mixture of genres. Looking forward to the next episode. — Kelvy Donovan (@Kelvster25) July 5, 2019

This fan really dug the “unique feel and storyline” and Fire Force certainly seems to have the ability to present entirely new environments and action beats that we haven’t seen before.

There’s no better way to emphasize your excitement for a new anime series than by taking a hint from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure! “Yes Yes Yes” indeed!

I guess you could say this episode was fire 😎 — jtsd tess (@opthum) July 5, 2019

Have there been enough fire jokes for you? Well too bad because here’s one more!

What did you think of the first episode of Fire Force? Were you blown away by its fiery premiere? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and/or fire puns!

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”