New ‘FLCL’ Seasons Drop First Movie Trailer, Poster

A new trailer for the upcoming compilation movies of FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative has been released online.

The trailer features two songs from The Pillows, “Star overhead” and “spiky seeds.” You can watch it above.

A new key art poster by character design Yoshiyuki Sadamoto featuring Haruko was also released. You can see it below:

Tickets go on sale for the films in Japan on Friday. The FLCL Alternative film opens in theaters in Japan on September 7th. FLCL Progressive‘s film follows on September 29th.

Here are the story synopses for both television series released by Adult Swim:

“Up first, FLCL: Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu,” who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as “ATOMSK,” a gorgeous vintage car… and a certain Vespa Scooter.

Following FLCL: Progressive will be another new season, FLCL: Alternative, which hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of “sequel.” The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

FLCL Progressive just completed its first broadcast run on Adult Swim. FLCL Alternative will premiere on Adult Swim in September.

“FLCL has always been a personal favorite of mine, and having the opportunity to work with Production IG on these new seasons has been a dream come true,” said Jason DeMarco, senior vice president/creative director for on-air at Adult Swim, in the press release when the series were announced.

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records and released in Japan from 2000-2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003 it was frequently re-aired from 2003-2014. The coming-of-age story focused on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba who become bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.

