New FLCL Series Will Feature Music From The Pillows

Toonami has already proved that it's all-in when it comes to creating original anime series to help expand its roster, with the Cartoon Network programming block seeking to further bolster its library with a number of new series coming down the pike. With two new horror series in the works via Junji Ito's Uzumaki and Housing Complex C, Adult Swim is diving back into a familiar series in two new sequel series to FLCL. At this year's Anime Expo, Production IG, the company behind the two new series, revealed that the Pillows will supply the tunes for the series' return.

If you aren't familiar with the Pillows, they're a Japanese rock band that has been a part of the Eastern music scene since the later 1980s. The Pillows also supplied tracks for the original FLCL when it was being created by Studio Gainax originally, meaning that the rock band definitely knows its way around this strange tale that has some of the wildest moments in anime history. Sawao Yamanaka, the lead vocalist for the Pillows, stated during the Production IG panel that the new tracks are set to focus on the new characters that will debut in both FLCL Grunge and FLCL Shoegaze.

As it stands, there are still numerous questions when it comes to the return of this wild series on Toonami, though Production IG's panel at Anime Expo did give fans a bit of a look into the world of FLCL's return. FLCL: Grunge will follow three young adults who are spending their first days in the office environment while FLCL: Shoegaze will take place a decade after the original series and follow the story of a new boy and girl within the universe. Both Grunge and Shoegaze will be brought to life by Production IG with the latter set to be directed by Yutaka Uemura. Uemura was the director of FLCL Alternative, so this will make for a major return.

These two new series have yet to reveal when they will be hitting the Cartoon Network programming block, though we imagine there are plenty of anime fans that wouldn't mind diving back into the world of Fooly Cooly.

