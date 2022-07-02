FLCL Reveals New Details for Next Two Seasons

FLCL is preparing to come back to Adult Swim with two brand new seasons soon, and has revealed new details about how these projects have been shaping up! FLCL recently made a major comeback as Adult Swim brought two new seasons of the franchise to the Toonami programming block not too long ago. While the releases of FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative were already a surprise on their own, Adult Swim continued these surprises by announcing earlier this Spring that FLCL would be coming back not for one, but two additional new seasons in the near future. But they're still very much a mystery.

During Production I.G.'s panel at Anime Expo (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance) the studio revealed new information about a number of their projects now in the works, and cleared up some new mysteries about what to expect from the new FLCL seasons. Firstly, FLCL: Grunge seems to be the one that will be releasing first as it's now scheduled to hit some time in 2023. This new CG animated series will be directed by Hiroshi Takekiyo at MontBlanc Pictures.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

FLCL: Grunge will focus on three young adults who have just started entering the workplace and will deal with the overall theme of growing up. As for the fifth season, FLCL: Shoegaze will be directed by Yutaka Uemura at Production I.G. and NUT. This series takes place ten years after the events of FLCL Alternative, and will focus on a new central boy and girl duo.Both seasons are in the heat of production, but a release window for the fifth season has not been set yet. The most exciting new detail is the fact that The Pillows will be returning once again to provide new music for the new new seasons currently in the works.

Vocalist for the group, Sawao Yamanaka, teased that the songs will be focusing on the identities for each of the characters, so there are a number of reasons to be excitecd for the new FLCL seasons outside of the fact that it's new entries in the surprisingly long running franchises. With each one so unique from one another, it's just hard to predict what we can expect to see. But what do you think?

How do you feel about FLCL coming back for two new seasons? What are you hoping to see from the new entries in the franchise?