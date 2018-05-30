Adult Swim Reveals The Pillows ‘FLCL’ US Tour Dates

Adult Swim has officially revealed tour dates for Japanese rock band The Pillows’ upcoming United States tour to support the release of FLCL Progressive.

The Pillows will be accompanied by “special guest” Noodles and Cullen Omori. The tour dates are now live on the Adult Swim website and tickets are on sale. Unfortunately, only a handful of dates are scheduled.

Here are the stops:

TUE JULY 10 – CAMBRIDGE, MA – THE SINCLAIR

THU JULY 12 – NEW YORK, NY – GRAMERCY THEATRE

SUN JULY 15 – SEATTLE, WA – NEPTUNE THEATRE

MON JULY 16 – PORTLAND, OR – HAWTHORNE THEATRE

WED JULY 18 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – AUGUST HALL

THU JULY 19 – LOS ANGELES, CA – THE REGENT THEATER

The Pillows have been playing alternative rock music together in Japan since 1989. They’ve released 21 albums to date, along with 35 singles, plus multiple EPs and compilations. The soundtrack to FLCL is their best-known work outside of Japan, with most fans of the anime noting that the strength of the music is a huge part of what has given the series its cult classic status.

The Pillows are also providing the soundtracks to the two new seasons of FLCL that are set to debut on Adult Swim this summer, FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative. You can get a taste of the new soundtrack in the first FLCL Progressive English language trailer.

Here are the FLCL Progressive and FLCL Alternative story synopsis released by Adult Swim:

“Up first, FLCL: Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, ‘Jinyu’ and ‘Haruha Raharu,’ who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as ‘ATOMSK,’ a gorgeous vintage car…and a certain Vespa Scooter.

Following FLCL: Progressive will be another new season, FLCL: Alternative, which hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of ‘sequel.’ The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

FLCL Progressive debuts on Adult Swim on June 2nd. FLCL Alternative will follow in September.