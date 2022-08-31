Food Wars Artist Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Sketches

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma is now celebrating the tenth anniversary of the manga first being launched in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the artist behind the series is going all out for the occasion with some special new sketches for Soma Yukihira and Erina Nakiri! The cooking based action series might have ended both its original manga and anime adaptation runs some time ago, but it still remains one of the most notable series to ever come out of that magazine. Much of that impact was due to the art seen throughout the series as a whole bringing both its cooking and characters to life.

Illustrator behind Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma, Shun Saeki, celebrated the franchise's tenth anniversary (which will be capped off with a special event in Japan during the actual anniversary this November) by sharing two new sketches for Soma and Erina for "the first time in awhile." It's the first time the illustrator has drawn these characters in some time, and even longer since fans have seen the duo in action. Thankfully it's a pretty standout way to kick off such a milestone year for the fan favorite anime and manga series. Check out the special sketches below:

If you wanted to check out Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma for yourself, the complete manga run is now available through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, the first two season are now streaming with HIDIVE and the final three seasons can be found with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Shokugeki no Soma centers on Yukihira Soma, a middle school student who is determined to surpass his father's culinary skills. One day, his father decides to close down their family restaurant and hone his skills in Europe. Before leaving he enrolls Soma in an elite culinary school that is extremely difficult to enter with a graduation rate of only 10 percent. Will Soma be able to improve his skills, or will the kitchen prove to be too hot?"

How do you feel about Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma's manga ten years after its first release? What are some of your favorite moments and characters from the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!