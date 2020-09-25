Food Wars Fans are Having Mixed Feelings About the Series Finale

Food Wars fans are feeling mixed after the series finale. Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma came to an end with one of the most divisive endings of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in quite a few years, so there was a lot of anxiety for fans of the series going into the fifth and final season of the anime. Through its episodes we saw how the anime team changed elements from the manga to deliver a more cohesive narrative, and it seemed like it was an overall improvement over the manga's finale arc save for some of its new character introductions.

But regardless about how you feel on that fact, the anime truly came to an end with the final episode of Food Wars: The Fifth Plate. Both incorporating the final moments of the original manga alongside new elements for an anime original ending, the final episode has left some fans feeling unsatisfied.

While there are just as many who liked the final episode of the series, there are fans who felt the final season rushed through events. This was especially apparent in the final episode, which not only takes from the finale of the manga but even spices in some elements from the "Le Dessert" epilogue of the manga as well. Meaning that this is truly it for the anime unless we get an OVA announcement down the line.

