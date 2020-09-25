Food Wars Fans are Having Mixed Feelings About the Series Finale
Food Wars fans are feeling mixed after the series finale. Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma came to an end with one of the most divisive endings of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in quite a few years, so there was a lot of anxiety for fans of the series going into the fifth and final season of the anime. Through its episodes we saw how the anime team changed elements from the manga to deliver a more cohesive narrative, and it seemed like it was an overall improvement over the manga's finale arc save for some of its new character introductions.
But regardless about how you feel on that fact, the anime truly came to an end with the final episode of Food Wars: The Fifth Plate. Both incorporating the final moments of the original manga alongside new elements for an anime original ending, the final episode has left some fans feeling unsatisfied.
While there are just as many who liked the final episode of the series, there are fans who felt the final season rushed through events. This was especially apparent in the final episode, which not only takes from the finale of the manga but even spices in some elements from the "Le Dessert" epilogue of the manga as well. Meaning that this is truly it for the anime unless we get an OVA announcement down the line.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma's final episode, and let us know what you thought of it! Did the final episode bring the Food Wars anime to a proper ending? Were you hoping to see more in the final season? What kind of ending would be satisfying enough? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Where's that Spin-Off Though?
yes, food wars 5th plate is ending but can we also get a marriage spinoff of soma and erina soon? just because- pic.twitter.com/QmLEYgeZA1— KAYE is studying and missing food wars (@kayelaxy) September 25, 2020
Was it Better Handled in the Anime?
FOOD WARS: [Soma and Erina romantic moment]
Anime original ending >>> Manga ending
"my heart longed for" feels much more romantic than "looking forward to". Love the short hair tho, reminds us she's an adult already. 😍 pic.twitter.com/8pONouKPZF— ポケモンマスター (@Minnic27) September 25, 2020
"Unsatisfying"
Man, what an unsatisfying ending for Food Wars. The anime shaved off a lot at the end compared to the manga.— zeñodrO niveK (@theFlipDork) September 25, 2020
"Sooooooooooooo Good"
the food wars! ending was sooooooooooooo good but I really really needed the Soma/Erina love confession, mayhap even a kiss!! but nah dawg we gotta get all the homies in for the nostalgia shot at the end. i did cry a little.— 𝖒𝖎𝖘𝖘 𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 (@alexjonesrly) September 25, 2020
"Re-Do it"
what is this ending to food wars? re-do it.— jen (@_itsjennayyy_) September 25, 2020
"A Heartwarming Ending"
Another great series has come to an end! After a good 5 years, Food Wars has ended with a heartwarming ending. I watched this anime when it aired, so it is very close to my heart. Well, everything comes to an end. #shokugeki_anime pic.twitter.com/YAg7VllbBm— Clyde (@Clyde51769681) September 25, 2020
"Laughing at How Bad it is"
Bruh the ending of food wars was so half assed I’m just laughing at how bad it is— ♡ wen ♡ Bobasaurs (@wenylli) September 25, 2020
More Please!
Food Wars w/ 5 Seasons and just ended. And man. Was it a wild ride. I kinda wanna see Soma confess tl Erina or something yo! Just that ending episode. Give me an Ova of it or something!!— Croissant roll (@canasiantl) September 25, 2020
"Thanks for the Awesome Series!"
The ending of food wars got me so emotional. Thanks for the awesome series & an amazing way to end the arc 🥺❤️ #Foodwars #Anime— MythHati 😈 (@MythHati) September 25, 2020
What Did You Think?
I liked the ending of food wars, idk why so many people complained about it pic.twitter.com/uUL81RYgT4— Erick Puente🐝🇲🇽 (@Erickspg) September 25, 2020