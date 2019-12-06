Exclusive Food Wars Documentary Clip Spotlights Anime’s Director

Food Wars is one of anime’s top series even as it heads towards its end. Earlier this year, the series closed its manga after a solid run, and the anime is hot after its heels. As the show nears its close, fans of Food Wars are holding on tightly to its flavorful legacy, and Crunchyroll just made doing so much easier.

Soon, the company will release its latest documentary and it is all about Food Wars. The short, which will be posted on Youtube, goes to Japan to follow the crew behind Food Wars. ComicBook.com got an exclusive taste of the documentary with a clip, and you can check out the preview above.

The clip takes place overseas and spotlights the director of Food Wars. Yoshitomo Yonetani is a gracious figure who oversees the series and performers whatever odd jobs need to be done.

As the clip continues, fans watch as Yonetani has dinner with some of his coworkers. The artist admits he isn’t the most famous of anime directors but he has done a lot of “weird” shows. But if he had gotten his way years ago, he would be running a restaurant rather than drawing.

According to the director, he wanted to own a restaurant when he was younger. However, he was no physically up to the work given his allergies. His love of drawing also caused an issue as cooking is brutal on you hands. In order to preserve his artistry, Yonetani passed on cooking, but he was able to revisit his culinary interests thanks to Food Wars.

If you want to check out the rest of this film, you will need to keep an eye on Crunchyroll and VRV. The documentary is slated to debut next Friday on both sites! So, will you be checking out this documentary? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.