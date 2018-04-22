‘Food Wars’ Reveals Erina’s Specialty Dish

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma fans are loving the return of the anime’s third season on screens, and while the Polar Star Dorm is beginning their fight with Central the manga version of the series is about to reach its climactic finale.

The latest chapter of the manga featured Soma and Erina taking on the last bastion of Central, and in order to meet Soma’s challenge, Erina has unveiled her specialty dish and it’s something she’s never done before. Read on only if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning! Spoilers for Chapter 260 of the Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma manga below!

***

In the last chapter of the manga, Soma served his specialty dish as an appetizer. Challenging Erina to a Shokugeki between the two of them, as a way to get her to somehow surpass his powerful appetizer, Soma says that Erina needs to serve her own specialty in order to really win and defeat Central’s Eishi and Rindou.

Erina then responds with her specialty dish: Oyakudon. Everyone is surprised to see her serve such a simple dish as a result of Soma’s challenge, as she used to believe Don dishes were “second rate,” and that it isn’t a typical French dish. But she gets her father to try it despite his protests.

She first serves it to Eishi and Rindou and they are blown away by its taste. It’s then Erina reveals what makes it special. It’s a blend of chicken meat, egg cream, and sembei rice crackers, and all wrapped in a croute (a doughy base made by adding season to the crust of bread or pies). The kicker? She takes a final cue from Soma and adds a blending of squid and peanut butter, the monstrous combo Soma has been trying to feed Erina since the beginning of the series.

But before her father tastes it, Erina teases at the end of the chapter that she’s going to add one more ingredient to the plate to “transform” it.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.