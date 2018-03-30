‘Food Wars’ Color Page Teases Soma And Erina’s Tough Battle

The second half of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma‘s third season is set to air as part of Spring 2018’s packed anime season, but the manga is currently embroiled in one of Soma’s toughest challenges yet.

To commemorate the upcoming season and the climax of the manga’s current arc, Food Wars! received a pretty great color page that shows a new side of both Soma and Erina.

Shokugeki no Soma color page pic.twitter.com/H91FLim1lu — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 30, 2018

The Food Wars! manga is currently in the climax of the final battle between Soma, Erina, and the Elite Ten. As Soma and Erina face off against the top 2 chefs in Totsuki Academy, as Eishi ended the last chapter by serving his specialty dish, a dish that Soma can’t hope to surpass easily.

But Soma ended the last chapter by teasing that he’s about to release his specialty dish, which is something fans have been interested to see since the series began as Soma has always gone through his food challenges and trials by making up new and interesting recipes on the fly.

Season four of the series, which is technically the second half of season 3, Shokugeki no Soma: San no Sara – Totsuki Ressha-hen, will premiere April 8 and the first trailer for the season teased major events of the Promotion Exams. The Promotion Exams were teased at the latter half of the third season when Azami Nakiri staged his coup at Totsuki.

At first Soma was facing the newly rigged Shokugeki challenges, but after surpassing this he’s going to need to face all sorts of rigged cooking challenges in order to defend Totsuki’s way of life and his cooking.

The first key visual for the season also teased a somber tone, and further cements the importance of Totsuki’s train and snow, which plays a major part in the Promotion Exams arc. Depending on how far the fourth season adapts, it could set up for the final confrontation between Totsuki’s outliers and central as it is in the manga series.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.