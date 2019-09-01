Food Wars Season 4 Debuts New Poster

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma might have officially come to an end with the release of its final manga chapter, but fans will still be able to get their cooking fix later this year as the anime’s fourth season preps for a release as part of the increasingly competitive Fall 2019 anime season. Dubbed The Fourth Plate, this new season will be picking up right where the third season ended as it jumps back into the climactic cliffhanger fans were left on.

This is reflected in the newest poster for the fourth season, which sees several of the chefs still needing to compete in the Regiments de Cuisine. Highlighting Soma and the rebels’ team, this new poster teases a fierce return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Shokugeki no Soma: Shin no Sara” S4 TV anime new key visual; airs October 2019 https://t.co/cPlnAOJ7nr pic.twitter.com/JW4oTEcd4l — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) August 31, 2019

The third season, like the first two seasons before it, ended in a pretty awkward place as it cut off right in the middle of an arc just before the climax truly began. This leaves Season 4 of the series looking more intense than the last, for sure, but fans might want to take some time to refresh themselves on the events of the third season before jumping right in. This poster is a good reflection of that as there might be a reminder needed to showcase why these characters in particular are grouped together.

The most exciting thing about the fourth season, however, is that it will most likely be bringing the Central arc to a close. This does leave fans wondering where the cut off for the season will be as the arc after this introduces a time jump, and it might be off putting to cut it off in the middle of it. But fans will see for themselves come October!

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff and ran for three seasons with a fourth on the way, and the manga has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release.