Food Wars Season 5 Confirms Premiere Date with New Poster

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma ended its official manga run last year, and fans have been waiting eagerly to see what the anime adaptation would decide to do for the remaining half of the manga. The final three arcs left in the series are some of the most divisive in the entire run, the BLUE arc specifically, so there’s been a ton of concern leading into the fifth — and potentially final — season, Food Wars: The Fifth Plate. Previously announced to be releasing alongside the Spring 2020 anime season this April, the official website for the series recently confirmed that Season 5 will be premiering on April 10th in Japan.

The fourth season of the anime ended with a huge shift in the status quo alongside a time skip that pushed each of the characters into their second year. But the final episode in particular pushed this even further and seemed to imply that the anime was going to skip right over the events of the Hot Spring Investigation arc.

The official website for Food Wars: The Fifth Plate also dropped a new poster for the season that seems to confirm that it will skip right over the Hot Spring Investigation and the Beach Exam arcs as we jump right into the events of the BLUE arc. This ended up being the arc that turned most fans away from the manga towards its end, so it’s definitely going to be an interesting Spring. Check out the new poster below:

This fifth season could end up being the final season of the series overall with a long enough episode order. If the anime is indeed skipping over two arcs and jumping into the final one, there is a chance this could be the end with a 12 episode length season. But there’s also the epilogue to think about (which might be an OVA released following the end of the anime), and the pace of the anime itself. But what do you think?

Are you ready for the fifth season of Food Wars? Do you think this will be the final season of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!