‘Food Wars!’ Debuts New Elite Ten

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma has established an entire new status quo in the manga, and that means there’s been a major shake-up following the decisive final battle against Azami Nakiri’s Central.

With a new status quo, and the beginnings of the next arc, the series has debuted a new Elite Ten. Read on to see the new Elite Ten, and be wary of major manga spoilers!

Warning! Major spoilers for the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma manga below!

Souma Yukihira Satoshi Isshiki Terunori Kuga Akira Hayama Ryou Kurokiba Alice Nakiri Takumi Aldini Etsuya Eizan Nene Kinokuni Megumi Tadokoro

Following the battle against Central, Souma established a new Shokugeki focused Central. This has since seemingly eased the tension between the Central chefs and the rebels since then, as now even the former Central members are working as part of Erina’s new Elite Ten. With her acting as the new school head, this is truly a new era for Totsuki Academy.

The current arc of the series is beginning to unfold as a shadow organization of underworld chefs have been using the Totsuki’s Shokugeki style of battle cooking to run wild through the culinary world. It’s going to be up to Souma and the new Elite Ten to get to the bottom of things, and this arc will surely challenge each of them as they enter their crucial second year of school while balancing this new status quo.

For those unfamiliar with Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, the series was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate. In order to survive in school and avoid being expelled, Soma eventually has to challenge and defeat any other chef that stands in his way.

The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and has been collected in 26 volumes. The manga has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. It was adapted into an anime series by J.C. staff has has run for 48 episodes across two seasons.