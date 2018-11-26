‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Gets Blessing From Original Star

Fruits Basket may not be the top shojo any more, but the classic series is ready to take its spot back. At long last, the cutesy title will get a reboot anime, and one star from the first show is here to support the new project.

Over on Twitter, fans of Fruits Basket were stunned when Tomokazu Seki reached out to them about the anime reboot. The actor is best-known to shojo fanatics for playing Kyo in the original anime, and Seki wants fans to support the reboot as much as they did the first.

“A [Fruits Basket] remake has been announced! I’m looking forward to the new [Fruits Basket],” the actor wrote. (via ANN)

“This title has continued to receive love over time. I felt its power then and I can feel it now! I put my all into this title back then, and I’m cheering for it now, waiting to see how it will be reborn!”

After the message went live, Seki caught the eye of Nobunaga Shimazaki. The actor will bring Yuki to life in the new Fruits Basket anime, and he thanked Seki for all his support. “”Seki-san…! Thank you so much! I’ll give it my all!”

If you are not caught up on the latest Fruits Basket news, then all this talk of a reboot may be surprising. Earlier this month, fans learned the shojo would be coming back to television, and it plans to adapt the entirety of Natsuki Takaya’s manga. To do that, Fruits Basket brought in an entirely new cast to voice its leads, and Seki is just one of them. Manaka Iwami will bring Tohru Honda to life while others like Yuma Uchida and Yuichi Nakamura join the actress. At this time, there is no exact release date for the anime, but Fruits Basket is slated to debut early next year.

For those of you totally unfamiliar with Fruits Basket, the series launched in July 1998 and has become known as one of shojo’s top titles. Written by Natsuki Takaya, the story follows a young orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who is as sweet as she is determined. A series of events lead her to live with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan, and things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.