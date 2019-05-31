Fruits Basket Reboot Announces Two-Episode Delay

Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket has been one of the most popular returns of the Spring 2019 anime season, and fans have been really enjoying the new anime take on it so far. But unfortunately, the series has been hit with an unfortunate and significant delay due to huge scheduling changes in Japan. The series confirmed on its official Twitter account, that Episode 9 and 10 will be held off for an indeterminate amount of time.

Due to the French Open airing on Japanese TV from May 20-June 9, the scheduled Fruits Basket Episodes 9 and 10 will be moved to a currently unconfirmed date.

🌸#FruitsBasket fans! We’ve been updated that episodes 9 & 10 will be delayed internationally due to the French Open airing on Japanese TV. Once there’s info on new broadcast/simulcast times, we’ll let you know!💕 For now, if you haven’t caught up yet, this is your chance! — Fruits Basket (@fruitsbasket_en) May 30, 2019

Episode 9 and 10 were scheduled to air June 1st and June 8th respectively, and with the currently airing French Open, there are currently no details as to when these episodes will be airing. Though the official Twitter account has confirmed it will update fans when the new broadcast schedule for these episodes — and their subsequent simulcast releases — is available. Until then, now’s the perfect time to watch the first 8 episodes released already.

Officially premiering in Japan on April 5, and now streaming on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll, Fruits Basket features an all-new staff, Japanese voice cast, and visuals. Yoshihide Ibata is directing the series reboot for TMS Entertainment, Taku Kishimoto as series writer, and Masaru Shindo as character designer. Takaya will be supervising the series, and one of its big goals is to adapt the manga rather than deviate into its own original story like the original anime series from 18 years ago.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way. Fruits Basket will even be returning with three new manga chapters later this year from original creator Natsuki Takaya as well.