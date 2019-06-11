Fruits Basket Reboot Reveals Total Episode Order

Fruits Basket has been on a little break this month, but the anime will return before you know it. After years of waiting, the iconic shojo title returned for a reboot in 2019, and it turns out the project will make good on its promises to flesh out Tohru’s story.

After all, the total episode order of Fruits Basket has surfaced online, and it is a promising number.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, reports cropped up on social media which piqued the interest of Fruits Basket fans. A slew of translators shared the reboot’s complete episode order comes in at 63, and fans are excited about the promising report.

“Omg if they remake the whole book I will be the happiest person alive,” Twitter user alrightadrie shared.

Chiming in, user SeaTacticsYT said the news “is what I like to hear”, and it is easy to understand all the excitement over this announcement.

For those who saw the original Fruits Basket anime, it did not clock in 63 episodes by any means. The run consisted of 26 episodes total despite the manga having more than 130 chapters. The original anime did not come close to adapting the entirety of Natsuki Takaya’s story, but it seems this reboot will do the job instead. After all, the anime is making good pacing at under ten episodes end, so netizens fully expect this reboot to completely wrap Tohru’s story before it brings out its final episode.

So, are you excited to see where Fruits Basket goes moving forward? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way. Fruits Basket will even be returning with three new manga chapters later this year from original creator Natsuki Takaya as well.