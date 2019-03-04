‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Announces Premiere Date

Fruits Basket‘s new anime reboot is one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year, and after teasing a Spring premiere, now fans know they won’t have to wait too much longer.

Fruits Basket has officially announced it will premiere April 5 in Japan along with the confirmation of Kyoko Honda’s voice actor.

Miyuki Sawashiro joins the cast of the new “Fruits Basket” anime as the voice of Kyoko Honda. Series premiere April 5th (TMS Entertainment) //t.co/opktJlKipj pic.twitter.com/a8UH0SqTP7 — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 4, 2019

Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume revealed that the reboot will be airing on April 5 on TV Tokyo in Japan. Though it’s late night 1:00 AM slot pushes it to basically April 6. Also announced was that Miyuki Sawashiro to the cast as the new voice of Kyoko Honda. As previously confirmed, Funimation has licensed the series for an English release in the West.

Funimation will be screening the first two episodes of the Fruits Basket reboot in theaters in March before its April premiere. The series will feature an all-new staff, Japanese voice cast, and visuals. Yoshihide Ibata is directing the series reboot for TMS Entertainment, Taku Kishimoto as series writer, and Masaru Shindo as character designer. With executive supervision from series creator Natsuki Takaya (who has given her approval for the new series), the new series will adapt the original manga more closely than the first 26 episode anime adaptation produced by Studio Deen 18 years ago.

Funimation has yet to confirm the release date for the English dub run of the series, but the cast is already coming together. Featuring both returning and new voices, the cast includes Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda, Eric Vale as Yuki Soma, Jerry Jewell as Kyo Soma, John Burgmeier as Shigure Soma, Justin Cook as Hatsuharu, Kent Williams as Hatori Soma, Christopher R. Sabat as Ayame Soma, Colleen Clinkenbeard as Akito Soma, Elizabeth Maxwell as Arisa Uotani, and Jad Saxton as Saki Hanajima.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

