Upcoming ‘Full Metal Panic!’ Anime Reveals New Promo

If you are excited for the return of Full Metal Panic!, the wait for its comeback just got easier. A new promo for the series’ fourth anime just went live, and it shows off a familiar group of heroes.

The teaser, which can be found above, includes a slew of characters as you can see. However, fans are most excited about the return of Sousuke Sagara and Kaname Chidori. The pair are the protagonists of the Full Metal Panic! series, and the couple look like they’re as close as ever in this short teaser.

There is no dialogue attached to this promo, but it makes up for the blip with some up-beat background music. The track “Even…If” by Tamaru Yamada is laid over the reel, and fans in Japan can hear the song every hour as this promo will play near Tokyo’s Seibu-Shinjuku Station until mid-February.

If that isn’t enough for Full Full Metal Panic! fans, they can also get a glimpse of the anime in Tokyo. A mural of the anime’s Arm Slave mecha units has been put up at the Metro Promenade of the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi line to promote the series’ return.

For those unfamiliar with Full Metal Panic!, the series was first created by Shoji Gatoh with illustrations provided by Shiki Douji. The series follows Sousuke Sagara, who is a member of an anti-terrorist organization known as Mithril. He’s tasked with guarding a young school girl named Kaname Chidori, and enrolls in her high school. Since he’s not good at socially interacting with others, he ends up being labeled as a weirdo when he puts a military spin on everyday life and is trying to figure out why Kaname is a target in the first place.

Originally crafted as a series of light novels, the series was adapted into five different manga series, and three different anime series. The first was Full Metal Panic! by Gonzo in 2002, the second was Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu from Kyoto Animation in 2002, and the third was Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid which was also produced by Kyoto Animation in 2005. ADV Films and Kadokawa licensed the anime series for an English language release, and Funimation later acquired the distribution rights to the series and had its broadcast premiere on Funimation’s own channel in 2010.

