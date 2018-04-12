‘Full Metal Panic! IV’ Reveals Premiere Synopsis, Title

Are you ready for the return of Full Metal Panic? It has been quite some time since the mecha-friendly series made a comeback, but that will change this month. In just a few days, the shonen title is poised to debut its latest season, and fans just learned a bit more about its premiere.

Not long ago, the team behind Full Metal Panic! IV Victory shared the episode title of its premiere along with a synopsis. You can read the blurb for “Zero Hour” below:

“At a cemetery close to the wall of the quay that is hit steadily by the waves, the twins Tessa and Leonard meet. The two of them confront each other. The terrorist organization Amalgam is steadily preparing for ‘that time’ when they will meet. It is winter, and meanwhile, the third trimester at the Jindai High School is ending…”

As you can see, the anime plans to start out with a tense reunion. Teletha ‘Tessa’ Testarossa will meet up with her brother Leonard after some time apart. The young girl still has a bit of an inferiority complex where her brother is concerned, and his status as the anime’s main antagonist has only widened that chasm over the years.

For those unfamiliar with Full Metal Panic!, the series was first created by Shoji Gatoh with illustrations provided by Shiki Douji. The series follows Sousuke Sagara, who is a member of an anti-terrorist organization known as Mithril. He’s tasked with guarding a young school girl named Kaname Chidori, and enrolls in her high school. Since he’s not good at socially interacting with others, he ends up being labeled as a weirdo when he puts a military spin on everyday life and is trying to figure out why Kaname is a target in the first place.

Originally crafted as a series of light novels, the series was adapted into five different manga series, and three different anime series. The first was Full Metal Panic! by Gonzo in 2002, the second was Full Metal Panic? Fumoffu from Kyoto Animation in 2002, and the third was Full Metal Panic! The Second Raid which was also produced by Kyoto Animation in 2005. ADV Films and Kadokawa licensed the anime series for an English language release, and Funimation later acquired the distribution rights to the series and had its broadcast premiere on Funimation’s own channel in 2010.

Will you be watching Full Metal Panic! when it returns? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!