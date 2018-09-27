‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’ Reveals New Boxset Details

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of the most well-received anime of all time, and now fans can own it in a cool new collector’s edition box set featuring exclusive art from the series’ original creator.

Releasing in two special box sets with 30 episodes each, these special edition releases feature a rigid box and exclusive cover art from series creator Hiromu Arakawa.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Revealing the Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Box Set 1 and 2 cover art! Both box sets feature a rigid box with exclusive art by the original author, Hiromu Arakawa! Pre-order your copy today at @animetoday! //t.co/GRX6hhUvZH pic.twitter.com/RzXCl0G1mC — Aniplex USA (@aniplexUSA) September 20, 2018

Scheduled for a November 20 releases, the first box set contains episodes 1-30 of the series in both Japanese and English. Along with the exclusive art for the cover, the first box set will include 2 OVA specials, special trailers, and other special extras. The second box set includes episodes 31-64 of the series, 2 OVA episodes, and will release with dual audio as well.

Both box set releases are currently listed at $99 USD, and you can find out more information about the first box set at the link here, and the second box set at the following link here. If you’re itching for more new Fullmetal Alchemist content, the series recently released a brand new artbook collecting over 280 pages of cool art and other sketches. It will hit shelves on November 13, and is currently available to pre-order on Amazon now.

Fullmetal Alchemist was originally created by Hiromu Arakawa for Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2001. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

Bones’ first attempt in 2003 successfully ran for 51 episodes, but was marred by fans for its pacing issues and deviations from the original source. Bones produced a more faithful adaptation in 2009 with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and most fans assumed the live-action film would parallel this series since it was pretty much beat for beat with the original source.