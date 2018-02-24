‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Fan-Art Introduces Its Ship’s Adorable Children

Fullmetal Alchemist fans have had a great past couple of years as the series not only received a new manga story, but released its live-action adaptation on Netflix in the United States. This has gotten many fans thinking about the series again, especially as they want to close some of the series’ open threads.

While the series had a conclusive ending, fans have wanted to see more of the series’ big couple, Edward and Winry. One fan has even gone the extra mile to imagine how their kids would look.

Twitter user @inunekokawaE imagined how an older Edward and Winry would look with their own children. With their own little boy and girl, even Alphonse seems to be happy to play with his nephew. The other piece of art imagines how Roy Mustang and Riza Hawkeye’s would react to the young pair like as Ed, Winry, and Al look at them in the distance.

Mustang is naturally stiff and uncomfortable as he holds Ed and Winry’s son at arm’s length, while Hawkeye definitely is the more comfortable of the two and looks pretty natural with a child.

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, the series was first created by Hiromu Arakawa. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

The series ran in Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from August 2001 to June 2010. It was collected into 27 volumes, and was localized for an English language release by Viz Media. It has sold 67 million copies worldwide, and was later adapted into two anime series from studio Bones.

Bones’ first attempt in 2003 successfully ran for 51 episodes, but was marred by fans for its pacing issues and deviations from the original source. Bones produced a more faithful adaptation in 2009 with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and most fans assumed the live-action film would parallel this series since it was pretty much beat for beat with the original source.

The recently released live-action adaptation for Fullmetal Alchemist has been met with fan acclaim, but this view isn’t exactly shared by critics as the film seeks to include as much of the original series’ material as possible in order to please fans.