Fullmetal Alchemist Fan Wows with One Voluptuous Lust Cosplay

Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the most respected manga and anime series of all time. Even with two wildly different anime adaptations, the franchise has lingered in many fans’ minds due to the effectively laid out world in which fans were introduced to a wide variety of characters. But some of the most intriguing were the villains of the series, the Homunculi. The Homunculi were an intriguing presence throughout the series, but the one that still stands out among the others was Lust.

Whether it be her design, characterization, or any mix of the two, the character has made a lasting impact the other Homunculus do not stack up to. Now she’s been brought to life through some voluptuous cosplay. Check it out below!

Cosplay Art YuzuPyon (who you can find on Reddit here, but be wary of some NSFW content) shared her take on Lust to Reddit, and it’s caught a lot of fans’ attention for its silky black velvet look. It’s pretty wild how Lust managed to convey a lot without exactly revealing too much. Though her name was “Lust” she didn’t really embody that throughout the series, but instead was one of the more methodical and introspective of the Homunculi.

She was an integral part to every iteration of the series, and her eventual fate is one of the most memorable moments of the series overall. Though Fullmetal Alchemist had ended long ago, it must be great for fans to see the series still being brought to life through cosplay like this!

Fullmetal Alchemist was originally created by Hiromu Arakawa for Square Enix’s Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in 2001. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

Bones’ first attempt at adapting the series into an anime successfully ran for 51 episodes in 2003, but was marred by fans for its pacing issues and deviations from the original source. Bones later produced a more faithful adaptation in 2009 with Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and the series was much better received than its predecessor.