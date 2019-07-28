Funimation Now Will Soon Remove Select Dragon Ball Films and More

Funimation has become one of the top anime brands in North America, and its streaming service has given it new life with fans across the country. The company’s Funimation Now service hosts some of the world’s best TV shows and films, but some of them are about to be taken offline.

As it turns out, the set expiration date of several Funimation Now favorites is coming in hot, so fans better start planning accordingly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Funimation gave fans a reminder about the upcoming takedowns. August 8 will see several films removed from Funimation Now such as Shin Godzilla, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, and Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F.

Funimation streaming reminder: Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods / Resurrection ‘F’, Shin Godzilla (& likely Your Name) paid subscription streaming available until early Aug Attack on Titan (Part 1 & 2) + Rurouni Kenshin (Part 1 – 3) live-action movies scheduled to stream in Aug pic.twitter.com/lrpttli0b8 — WTK (@WTK) July 28, 2019

According to the streaming service, these films will have a hard takedown date on August 8. If you were wanting to check out these movies online, then you will want to do so in the next week or so. However, there is good news! If you stick around with the streaming service, Funimation Now will bring in new films to stream next month.

And what might those be? Well, Funimation Now says it will be bringing Attack on Titan‘s live-action films to the site as well as Rurouni Kenshin. Parts 1 and 2 of Attack on Titan will go up the same time as Rurouni Kenshin parts 1 through 3. No firm date has been given for their addition, but Funimation did confirm it will be in August.

So, will you be checking out these films before they are taken down? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!