Funko ‘RWBY’ Pop Figures Are a Reality

Fans of Rooster Teeth’s RWBY series have waited a long time for Funko Pop figures, but the time has finally come. Today, Pop figures for the main Huntresses known as Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xio Long became a reality.

You can pre-order the entire collection of RWBY Funko Pop figures right here with shipping slated for August. For those unfamiliar with the series, RWBY was originally created by the late Monty Oum for Rooster Teeth in 2013. The series is currently six seasons long and can be found streaming on Rooster Teeth, YouTube, Crunchyroll, and VRV. The official description for the series reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The future-fantasy world of Remnant is filled with ravenous monsters, treacherous terrain, and more villains than you can shake a sniper-scythe at. Fortunately, Beacon Academy is training Huntsmen and Huntresses to battle the evils of the world, and Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang are ready for their first day of class.”

On a related note, Funko announced two exclusive My Hero Academia Deku Pop figures at New York Toy Fair back in February – the first being an awesome Full Cowl glow-in-the-dark version that is available to pre-order from Entertainment Earth. Popularity has pushed that pre-order back until July, so reserve yours while you can.The second exclusive My Hero Academia Deku Pop figure hit Hot Topic last week, but could still be ordered right here at the time of writing.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.