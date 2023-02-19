Viral Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Shows Off Both Sides of Future Trunks

When it comes to cosplay, detail is the name of the game. Creators never fail to put blood, sweat, and tears into their most impressive creations. The Dragon Ball fandom has proved this time and again with an array of truly awe-inspiring cosplays. And now, one of the fandom's best creators is going viral thanks to their take on Future Trunks.

Of course, the look comes courtesy of Sosenka, one of social media's biggest cosplayers. The artist has taken over Facebook and Instagram time and again with their looks over on itlookslikekilled. And as you can see below, their take on Future Trunks is gaining traction as Sosenka gave the half-Saiyan two different looks.

"I made two cosplay versions of Future Trunks from DBZ, which one do you like more? Male or female," the cosplay's caption reads. "I used a handmade nose prosthetic to create more boyish look in the crossplay (left) – obviously, I went for a young version of Trunks in this one (just with longer hair)."

As you can see above, the two cosplays are incredible, to say the least. The look on the left showcases Trunks as we know him best with his lilac hair pulled back. Dressed in a torn leather jacket, Future Trunks can be seen wielding his sword in this shot, and the look completes itself with some loose black trousers.

When it comes to the gender-bent cosplay, Future Trunks adopts some tighter clothes as you can see. Wearing form-fitting leather pants, Trunks' leather jacket is cropped here to show off a dark undershirt. Finally, the cosplay gives the Saiyan a totally different hairstyle as Trunks is rocking long lilac locks in this shot.

Both of these takes put Sosenka's impressive cosplay skills on display, so it is easy to see why the post has gone viral. If you want to see more of this fan's work, you can check out their Instagram here. And for Trunks fans, Dragon Ball Super is currently honing in on the hero with a new arc that takes place pre-Super Hero.

What do you think of this take on Future Trunks? Which version of the Saiyan do you like the best?