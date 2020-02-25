Gantz Creator Fires Up Hunter x Hunter Fans Over Recent Admission

You have died. Instead of going straight to the afterlife, you wake up in a room surrounded by strangers and are told that in order to return to your life, you must fight the most terrifying monsters in anime history. This is the concept of Gantz, a popular manga/anime series that was created in the year 2000 by mangaka Hiroya Oku. The franchise has garnered a ton of manga chapters along with numerous anime series and movies to its name. Now, Oku himself is getting some heat thanks in part to his admission about his thoughts on the popular franchise that is Hunter x Hunter!

Hunter x Hunter is one of the more popular Shonen series, focusing on the story of Gon and his friends as they traverse the world of “hunters”. Fans of the franchise have been waiting for some time for the return to the world of hunters, as the series has been on hiatus in both the manga and the anime. Regardless of this fact, fans still hold the series close to their hearts as they await Gon’s return!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User ShaKing807 hilariously posted on their Twitter Account that “Gantz was canceled”, following the revelation that Gantz creator, Hiroya Oku, expressed his thoughts about Hunter x Hunter and letting fans know that he doesn’t hold it in high regard at the end of the day:

Gantz is CANCELLED. https://t.co/FAGZzUclyG — RETURN OF THE KING (@ShaKing807) February 23, 2020

Gantz and Hunter x Hunter could not be more different, with the former taking a much stronger “adult theme” versus the latter. Hiroya Oku’s series not only pits deceased strangers against bizarre monsters with alien technology, but it includes a level of sexuality and gore that far surpass anything seen in the franchise of Gon and company. Gantz also differentiates itself from Hunter x Hunter thanks to its computer generated feature length film, which coincidentally can be watched on Netflix along with the main series of Hunter x Hunter!

While neither franchise has any future anime in the works, based on their popularity, we imagine it’s only a matter of time before they both make their way back into the public eye.

What do you think of Hiroya Oku’s thoughts on Hunter x Hunter? What do you think about the bizarre franchise that is Gantz? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Gantz, and hunters!