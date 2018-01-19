New ‘GeGeGe no Kitaro’ Anime Reveals Teaser, Key Visual

While fans are still accepting the fact that Dragon Ball Super will officially be ending soon, there is also the need to move forward with the series Fuji TV and Toei Animation is placing in Dragon Ball Super‘s timeslot.

Shigeru Mizuki’s GeGeGe no Kitaro has been running in many forms since its debut in 1959, and its newest anime series is set to debut in April.

Officially revealed with its first key visual and teaser trailer, the series teases well designed characters, striking art, and compelling animation definitely suited to a series that has been around for 50 years.

The new GeGeGe no Kitaro anime will air on Fuji TV Sunday, April 1 at 9:00AM. The cast of the series includes many anime veterans like Miyuki Sawashiro (Lupin the III: Part IV‘s Fujiko Mine) as Kitaro, Masako Nozawa (Dragon Ball‘s Goku) as Medama Oyaji, Yukiyo Fuiji (Sailor Moon Crystal‘s Sailor Saturn) as Mana Inuyama, Toshio Furukawa (Dragon Ball‘s Piccolo) as Nezumi Otoko, Umeka Shouji as Neko Musume, Kappei Yamaguchi (One Piece’s Usopp) as Ittan Momen, Bin Shimada (Dragon Ball‘s Babidi) as Konaki Jijii, and Mayumi Tanaka (One Piece‘s Luffy) as Sunakake Baba.

The series will be directed by Koji Ogawa, Hiroshi Ohnogi (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) will handle the series’ composition, Sorato Shimizu will serve as character designer and chief animation director, and Yasuharu Takanashi and -yaba- will be handling the music for the series. This new anime is part of a 50th anniversary celebration of the series, and Drawn & Quarterly has licensed the original manga for an English language release.

For those unfamiliar with GeGeGe no Kitaro, the series was originally created by Shigeru Mizuki. The story follows Kitaro, the sole survivor of the Ghost tribe, who wants to unite the world of humans with Yokai, monsters of Japanese folklore. Not only does he fend off monsters from Japanese folklore, but other countries as well. The series originally started as a darker tale, Kitaro of the Graveyard, but was changed to make it more appealing to children when the series was published as a manga in 1960. The series’ new direction began in 1960, and ran for nine volumes. It has since been adapted into many long running anime series, live-action films, and video games.