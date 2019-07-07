gen:LOCK is Coming to Toonami

The Toonami line-up has been stronger than ever in recent years, and this Summer has already seen many series and shake-ups that fans certainly did not expect to see as part of the Adult Swim programming block. Now it will be getting a bit of a boost from a Rooster Teeth original series, gen:LOCK.

Rooster Teeth and Toonami will be joining forces very soon as gen:LOCK will be coming to block on August 3rd. Though there currently is no word on the series’ timeslot as of this writing, Toonami shared a slick new promo hyping fans for its upcoming premiere. Check it out below!

The first season of #genLOCK is coming to @adultswim on Toonami August 3! pic.twitter.com/dPRwAmwYpJ — Rooster Teeth (@RoosterTeeth) July 7, 2019

If you want to check out gen:LOCK before its big Toonami debut, it’s currently available to stream with Rooster Teeth and Crunchyroll. The series stars Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, David Tennant, Koichi Yamadera, Monica Rial, Asia Kate Dillon, and Golshifteh Farahani among many others. We here at ComicBook.com enjoyed the first few episodes of the series. Here’s an excerpt from ComicBook.com’s review of gen:LOCK, and you can read the full review for yourself here.

“The acting and writing of the series would be great enough on their own, but there is also an impressively animated production holding it all together. gen:LOCK has a striking look that wears its anime influences on its sleeve, yet feels like an entirely unique project. The fight scenes are fluid, and the first full scene with the Holons will have you aching for more. But they’re always filled with personality as each action scene is imbued with an extra sense of humor or drama to take it up a notch.”

Rooster Teeth’s gen:LOCK is officially described as such, “In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”