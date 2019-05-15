Ghost In The Shell Director Teases New Anime In 2020

You’d be hard pressed to find an anime that is more iconic than Ghost In The Shell. Seen by many as the anime that brought the Japanese medium to the United States, the film was, in part, created by writer and director Mamoru Oshii. While details about the upcoming anime itself are few and far between, you’d best believe that when news comes down the pike about Oshii creating a new anime for next year, fans are going to take notice.

Mamoru Oshii is a legend in the world of animation, directing not just Ghost In The Shell but a number of other well known titles. Jin-Roh – The Wolf Brigade, Blood: The Last Vampire, and Patlabor were just a few of the series that Oshii was involved with. Mamoru also worked on a number of live action movies and shorts as a director, working with Toonami and working on an upcoming live action adaptation of the novel, Chimera.

A new Ghost in the Shell series will be released from Netflix next year, though this will be seperate from the anime that Oshii will be assisting in creating. Ghost In The Shell SAC_2045 debuts next year from animators who worked on the previous Ghost In The Shell Stand Alone Complex series and Appleseed series. While the live action Hollywood film was released last year, don’t expect a sequel to that one to be created any time soon following its critical and box office failure.

For those unfamiliar with Ghost in the Shell, the series was created by Masamune Shirow (as Mobile Armored Riot Police in Japan) in 1989. Collected into three volumes by Kodansha, the series has spawned an entire media juggernaut with anime, OVAs, videogames, and even a Hollywood live-action film adaptation as recently as last year.

Set in 2029 Japan, the series follows the Public Security Section 9, a counter-cyberterror organization led by Major Motoko Kusanagi (a woman forced to live with a cybernetic body due to an accident when she was young) as they investigate the crimes committed between machines and humans. The series first made its major break in 1995 with a film, and then another anime series in Stand Alone Complex that told an alternate story from the film. This is arguably the most popular version of the series, but it’s one of many.

