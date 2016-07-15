Ghostbusters Animated Movie in the Works in Addition to Animated Series

✖

Ghostbusters has announced that a new animated feature film project is now in the works in addition to a brand new animated series also coming our way! Sony Pictures Animation has been firing on all cylinders lately with its major animated feature films such as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Mitchells vs. The Machines, and now the studio has been tapped for a brand new animated feature taking on a new side of the Ghostbusters franchise. While fans have seen an animated version of Ghostbusters in the past, and a new series is being developed at the same time with Netflix, this one is going to be different.

Celebrating Ghostbusters Day with fans in a series of special announcements, it has been announced that Ghostbusters will be getting a new animated feature film with all new characters and a "whole new" take. This new feature film will be directed by (Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania) and Chris Prynoski (Titmouse co-founder, Nerdland, Metalocalypse) with a script written by Brenda Hsueh (Mr. Corman, Disjointed). Release information has yet to be revealed as of this writing, however, and you can check out the original announcement below:

A new animated #Ghostbusters feature is in development with all new characters and a whole new take – helmed by #JenniferKluska and @ChrisPrynoski, and written by #BrendaHsueh. #GhostbustersDay @sonyanimation — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 9, 2022

Speaking on the new animated Ghostbusters feature film, Jason Reitman stated the following, "This was a passion project of my father's and it's easy to understand why. The world of the unknown can only be properly explored through the limitless reach of animation." It's clear that following the success of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the long dormant franchise is finally returning and will continue to attempt these newer takes on the franchise with new entries as Sony is looking to make the most out of it.

This not only includes plans for new animated projects, but also for the main releases as well as a sequel to the recent film has been announced to be in the works as well. Ghostbusters is no stranger to new takes on the world and new characters, and it's no stranger to animated projects either with The Real Ghostbusters notably taking over TV screens back in the 1980s.

