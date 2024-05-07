Kagurabachi Volume 2 Is Already Selling Out: Report

Kagurabachi is currently selling out Volume 2 of the manga all across Japan according to a new report! Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi manga has been wildly popular even before the first chapter hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and that popularity among fans has been continuing even further without slowing down since the series dropped last Fall. This success has even continued with the launch of the manga's physical volumes in Japan, and the first one went on to sell like hotcakes. And it seems that is the same case with the release of Volume 2 so far.

Kagurabachi Volume 2 recently released in Japan, and according to @brkagurabachi on X (who has been noting accounts of Japanese fans of the series), the manga is selling out in stores. The latest update has revealed that restocks of the volume have yet to take place, as there might be a need to have an immediate reprinting of the series. But as Kagurabachi Volume 2 has only started to sell itself in stores, it's only a matter or time before more full numbers start to roll in.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What Is Kagurabachi?

Takeru Hokazono's original Kagurabachi manga series first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Fall, and currently has 31 chapters under its belt (as collected into two volumes) as of the time of this publication. The series has been a huge hit with fans long before the first chapter was released with the magazine, so it's probably time to catch up with the mega hit. If you wanted to check out the series as it releases (before it becomes even more popular in the future), you can find new chapters online for free with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription).

As for what to expect from this new manga that's been taking over Weekly Shonen Jump magazine even before it officially started its run, Kagurabachi is teased as such, "Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"