‘Gintama 2’ Reveals First Teaser Trailer

Get ready for even more Gintama! Right now, the series may be on an anime hiatus, but that doesn’t mean the fan-favorite series is taking a break. After all, Warner Bros. Japan is slated to debut a live-action take on the series this year, and the sequel just dropped its first teaser.

As you can see above, the clip is just as over-the-top as you would expect.

The short clip was posted to social media not long ago, and it confirms a few updates about Gintama 2. So far, the film has yet to be titled, but the sequel is ready to get fans hyped. Its teaser dabbles with Hollywood tropes as the reel almost feels like something Marvel Studios would do. There’s in-set footage from Gintama‘s first live-action movie, and it even has deep voiceover which action films use for their trailers.

According to the messages posted alongside the teaser, Gintama is still slated for an August release. The team behind the sequel confirmed a full trailer will drop next month, so fans will want to mark down May 25 on their calendars. So far, there is not information out about the story of Gintama 2, but fans hope it follows in the veins of its predecessor. The first Gintama live-action film was praised by fans and critics alike. It grossed more than $33 million USD in Japan, a feat which made it the 11th highest-grossing movie in the country for 2017.

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jump series like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans, especially when it dives into longer story arcs like the final “Silver Soul” arc.

Gintama follows a young samurai named Gintoki Sakata during Japan’s Edo period. However, the historical period is not the one we are familiar with; The story’s world has been overrun by aliens called Amanto, and they are not too friendly to Earth’s natives. The series follows Gintoki and his friends Shinpachi Shimura and Tae as they do odd jobs to survive. The series is primarily episodic by nature though it has a few well-received story arcs which see Gintoki take on his country’s ruling class head-on.

