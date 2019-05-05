Gintama To Continue With New Chapter Soon

Gintama is the series that seems it will never end. After a few fake finales, fans wondered if Hideaki Sorachi would bring his manga to an end once its moved to Jump Giga’s app… but that is not the case.

Nope, it turns out Gintama is getting another chapter, and it promises to jumpstart the series’ finale. Or so it says.

Recently, Gintama‘s official app updated fans on the series and its status. It turns out another chapter is headed for Jump Giga this month, and the app promises chapter 702 will “finally, truly, truly” point Gintama towards its climax. Currently, reports suggest the chapter will be about 100 pages which would double its recent 50-page publications.

Gintama chapter 702 will be released through the official app on May 13th. Over 100 pages are planned. pic.twitter.com/Tc9zg0WdQc — SPY (@Spytrue) May 1, 2019

Last year, fans were trolled for the first time about Gintama and its ending. A slew of reports confirmed the series would end its manga in Weekly Shonen Jump come September, but the date simply revealed Gintama was moving to a new magazine to finish its run. Shueisha put Gintama in Jump Giga for three months consecutively before it was announced the manga would move to the magazine’s free app. Now, Gintama is ready to make the digital jump for who know how long. After all, Sorachi has become the master at trolling fans, and there’s no telling how much longer he can stretch out Gintama.

So, are you surprised by this latest Gintama announcement? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar, Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jump series like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans, especially when it dives into longer story arcs like the final “Silver Soul” arc.

