‘Gintama’ Confirms The Start Of Its Next Anime Arc

Ever since the Gintama anime announced it was soon going to adapt the series’ final arc, fans have been waiting for a confirmation of when it exactly it would start.

Luckily fans won’t have to wait much longer.

Gintama Silver Soul Arc is scheduled to air January 7th. pic.twitter.com/rckbKSNhZp — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) December 22, 2017

Gintama Season 4 will begin the “Silver Soul” arc on January 7, 2018. As anxious fans are to see it start, they might not be as anxious for it to end. The “Silver Soul” arc is the 64th and final arc of series creator Hideaki Sorachi’s manga. The longest running arc in the series to date, “Silver Soul” begins when Utsuro – whose immortality has forced him to find a way to truly die – reveals his final plan: to start a war that’ll encompass the entire universe and lead to the destruction of the Earth. Gintoki then must team with old allies and make friends with older enemies in order to stop the rising army of space aliens – the Amanto – from wreaking havoc.

Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jump series like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans, especially when it dives into longer story arcs like the final “Silver Soul” arc.

The series has seen different forms since its initial anime run from 2006 to 2010, with a second series airing from 2011 to 2013 with sporadic hiatuses in-between, a third series running from 2015 to 2016, two feature-length animated films, a few OVAs, and even a live action film releasing in Japan last July.

Film distributor Azoland Pictures has partnered with Well Go USA and has announced they’ll be screening the live-action Gintama film in theaters in both the United States and Canada January 19, 2018. Well Go USA also has recently announced they will be releasing the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD in North America on March 6 next year. The Gintama live-action film opened in Japan on July 14 and earned about $8.9 million USD in its first four days of release.

Gintama has recently teased some kind of crossover project with fellow Weekly Shonen Jumpgag manga, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Which is getting ready to air the second season of its anime as well.

Gintama Season 4 recently began airing on October 1 with the “Porori” arc, and you can currently find subbed episodes on Crunchyroll. The “Silver Soul” arc, which will serve as the series’ final story, will begin airing January 7.