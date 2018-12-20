‘Goblin Slayer’ Takes Break With First Recap Episode

Goblin Slayer fans were surprised to see that instead of the newest episode this week, they were instead greeted with a special recap episode catching fans up on the events of the first ten episodes.

The series is building toward a climactic finale for its 12 episode run, but it needed to take a short break and released a special recap episode focused on Cow Girl’s perspective.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official website for the series previouslly announced that the anime would premiere a special recap episode focused around Cow Girl for the week of December 15. Episode 11 will instead premiere on December 22, and the currently slated final episode of the series will debut on December 29. As for the recap episode, while it’s framed around Cow Girl, there is unfortunately not much new to be gained from this different perspective.

As teased in other episodes, Cow Girl is worried when Goblin Slayer heads out to slay goblins, and this episode has her cataloging just how much he’s changed over the course of the series. She continues to worry for his life, and it just further emphasizes information fans were already privy to. Goblin Slayer was once a brutal lone wolf, but has since made many friends and allies.

The end of the recap episode, however, reminds fans just what kind of terrible situation Cow Girl is in. At the end of Episode 10, Goblin Slayer finds a mass of goblin footprints outside of Cow Girl’s farm home and it’s potentially teasing a threat that he won’t be able to tackle alone.

This major fight will culminate in the final two episodes of the series, and if the series does not get a second season (it’s popularity may make that unlikely) this battle would serve as a good finale. Now that fans have been reminded just how far the series has come since it’s terrible first impression, they are more ready than ever to see it come to an end.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.