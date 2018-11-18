Did ‘Goblin Slayer’ Really Just Kill [SPOILER]?

Goblin Slayer has had some of the most shocking events of the Fall 2018 anime season, but the latest episode still took fans by surprise when the series’ main party was confronted with a real life or death situation.

The episode ends with Goblin Slayer bleeding out, as a lingering shot seems to hint that the titular character of the series has died. Read on for major spoilers for what’s to come next!

Episode 7 of the series sees Goblin Slayer and his party head into the catacombs once more. Locked down into a small area face to face with a Goblin Champion leads to major damage as Priestess eventually drops her protection and the goblins are able to make their mark. Goblin Slayer is hit with a heavy blow and thrown to the side, Preistess is bitten by the Champion, and the rest of the party nearly falls until Goblin Slayer is able to fight back.

He’s successful in saving Priestess and killing the Champion, but this leaves him so badly wounded he falls unconscious, seemingly dying. The last shot took fans by surprise as it lingers in the eye of Goblin Slayer’s canary, watching Goblin Slayer’s party sitting around the fallen Goblin Slayer. But, he’s not dead, thankfully.

Unless the anime makes major changes, the next phase of the story sees Goblin Slayer wake up from this with scars from the fight, but alive. They use a special rare miracle to bring him back from the brink of death (resulting in a bit of fan service), and they soon start on their next adventure. But the more interesting explanation comes from the mysterious voice he hears when he’s unconscious. A ridiculing voice, more will be revealed about what makes Goblin Slayer such an interesting presence.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.

Produced by WHITE FOX, the anime is directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.