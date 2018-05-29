‘Goblin Slayer’ Announces Anime With Teaser Trailer

It looks like Goblin Slayer is about to get its due. Over in Japan, new reports have revealed the light novel series is getting an anime adaptation from White Fox, and a teaser trailer was released as well.

Don’t worry though; The show’s teaser is totally SFW. However, fans aren’t sure the anime will stay that way for long.

As you can see above, the show’s teaser is a rather dramatic one. It starts off showing the dark halls of a goblin cave as some intense background music plays on. The reel shifts to introduce each of the anime’s main characters. The Goblin Slayer is the first one shown before Priestess, High Elf Archer, Cow Girl, and more make their debut.

So far, there is no exact release planned for the anime, but White Fox does say it is slated to debut in 2018. Fans anticipate the show to make a fall or winter premiere depending on how far the anime is in pre-production. White Fox has been busy as of late with Steins;Gate 0, but fans have faith this new series will get streamlined into production.

If you are not familiar with Goblin Slayer, then you will want to read up on the series before it heads to TV. The franchise was made by Kumo Kagyu and illustrator Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the scummy goblin race with extreme prejudice.

