Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown Shares New Trailer

Goblin Slayer was one of the most watched new anime series of 2018, and from its explosive opening to the end of its 12 episode run the series was also one of the most talked about fantasy shows of that year. But with the final episode teasing that the anime would be returning in some form, fans were delighted to find out that the series would be getting a brand new anime special with Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown. Coming to theaters in Japan on February 1st next year, the series has shared a new trailer. You can check it out in the video above!

This newest trailer for the upcoming theatrical special was released in celebration for the original light novel series crossing the monumental milestone of six million copies printed. This new trailer teases a tough battle for Goblin Slayer, and even an updated version of his classic armor.

Goblin Slayer: Goblin’s Crown is expected to adapt the story found in Volume 5 of the original light novels, and will feature a returning staff and voice cast. The special will also see a new member join Goblin Slayer’s party for the new adventure, Noble Fencer as voiced by Sumire Uesaka (Overlord‘s Shalltear Bloodfallen).

Yen Press has licensed the volumes for an English language release, and they describe Volume 5 as such, “A young noblewoman has disappeared while out on a goblin hunting quest. When Goblin Slayer and his party set out to find her, they are stunned to discover a horde of goblins have built their nest within an ancient dwarven fortress…and these ones even appear to be followers of some primitive, sadistic cult! But what troubles Goblin Slayer most of all is their leader, who is stronger and more intelligent than any goblin he’s faced before…”

Unfortunately, there is yet to be any confirmation on an English language license for this new anime special as of this writing. There is also no word on whether or not Goblin Slayer’s anime will be continuing after this new special either.

Goblin Slayer was first created by Kumo Kagyu with illustrations provided by Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the goblin race with extreme prejudice.