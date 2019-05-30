‘Godzilla 2’ Director Drops Major King Ghidorah Teaser

For those of you keeping score, there is less than a month separating the world from Godzilla 2. The awaited sequel is slated to go live in March 2019, giving the world's most famous kaiju a chance to visit the screen. However, the King of the Monsters will not be hitting out alone, and director Mike Dougherty reminded fans of that today.

Over on Twitter, Dougherty caught the attention of fans everywhere with a strange post. The director posted a radar image of what looked like a hurricane or tropical storm along the eastern U.S. seaboard. However, its top title informed everyone this tease was bigger than it appeared.

If you look carefully, you will see the radar has the header 'Monster Zero' on it. Upon further inspection, the radar looks too complicated to be a storm tracker, and that is because this radar belongs to Monarch. Oh, and the thing the organization is tracking is definitely King Ghidorah.

The teaser has pumped up fans of the kaiju series, and it isn't hard to see why. King Ghidorah, or Monster Zero, is one of the most iconic monsters from the Godzilla franchise. Fans have known the massive beast would appear in Godzilla: King of the Monsters along with guys like Mothra. But there is a big difference in knowing the king is coming versus seeing evidence of his imminent arrival.

For those of you unfamiliar with King Ghidorah, there is a lot you need to catch up on. The character debuted in 1964 in the film Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster. The creature was made by Tomoyuki Tanaka who created King Ghidorah after being inspired by the Lernaean Hydra and Orochi. With Godzilla in need of a new nemesis, King Ghidorah was created and was left to fend off the King of the Monsters along with Rodan and Mothra in its debut.

So far, there is no word on how King Ghidorah will factor into this Hollywood sequel, but one of its stars has talked about how intense the creature's action sequences are. O'Shea Jackson Jr. spoke to The Hollywood Reporter briefly about the action Godzilla's foe brings to the screen, and it seems like the kaiju did not come to mess around.

"Godzilla is definitely big and bad this time around, but the — I'm a Godzilla fan — the guy who takes the cake this time around is King Ghidorah," Jackson said. "He gives Godzilla some work in this movie. You got to see it."

Are you ready to see King Ghidorah hit the big screen? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Godzilla: King of Monsters opens March 22, 2019. Its cast includes Jackson, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kyle Chandler (Game Night), Ken Watanabe (Batman Begins) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water).