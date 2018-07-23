‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Poster Reveals Best Look Yet at King Ghidorah

Godzilla: King of the Monsters made its big promotional debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Now fans who weren’t at the convention can nonetheless get excited, as the exclusive SDCC teaser poster for the Godzilla sequel has made its way online, and it features none other than King Ghidorah himself!

As the tweet from Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Mike Dougherty explains, the one-sheet comes by way of Chrisopher Shy, whose design here invokes the style of classic medieval art pieces, featuring dragons and other fantastical creatures. It does a good job of invoking the primordial ancient nature of the Kaiju creatures, which have been dubbed “The Titans” in this King of the Monsters storyline.

If you missed it, the first Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer lays out the premise of the sequel, which sees Vera Farmiga’s Dr. Emma Russell develop a type of technology that allows her to communicate with the “Titan” monsters. When Emma is taken hostage along with her daughter Madison (Millie Bobby Brown), it forces the Monarch organization to balance its massive resources and responsibilities between rescuing this crucial player in the global game of survival, and defend humanity against more and more emerging Titan threats – and one (Ghidorah) that even Godzilla himself may not be able to handle.

King of Monsters will feature famous Godzilla Kaiju like Mothra and Rodan – but no doubt the main event of the film will be a climatic battle between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, as the latter is probably Godzilla’s biggest nemesis. After Godzilla proves himself to be the titular King of Monsters, there will still be one more challenger: King Kong, who will co-star with the big lizard in a 2020 crossover feature.