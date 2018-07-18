First ‘Godzilla 2’ Teaser Revealed

The first teaser for Godzilla: King of Monsters has appeared on Instagram, just in time for San Diego Comic-Con! The teaser features Strangers Things star Millie Bobby Brown, with an name-drop of the Monarch organization, and the very ominous audio tease of what sounds like the unholy monsters that we will meet in the film, engaged in battle with human forces that don’t sound like they’re having very much luck.

In the film, Millie Bobby Brown plays Madison Russell, the daughter of Vera Farmiga’s scientist character, Emma Russell, and Kyle Chandler’s Mark Russell. The film’s storyline kicks off with Emma and Madison being kidnapped by a mysterious organization, that wants to use Emma’s breakthrough in bioacoustic sonar communication to control the emerging species of monsters for their own nefarious agenda. That forces Mark Russell to join forces with Monarch, which has become a significantly bigger and more advanced organization of global monster hunters, in the wake of the Godzilla and MUTO incidents of the first film.

As the world worries about Godzilla’s return, its worst fears are realized when other monsters begin to appear all over the world, including the classic Godzilla foes, King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan. That leaves Monarch between a rock and a hard place, as Godzilla, the King of Monsters, may be their only real hope of defeating even worse threats that are out there (like perhaps King Kong?). The scene in this first teaser seems to pick up with Madison Russell in captivity, having somehow snuck away to find a means of communication for a distress call. We can only wonder what kind of carnage and destruction is taking place on the other end of that radio – but we sure can’t wait to find out!

Here’s the official Godzilla: King of Monsters synopsis:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of Monsters will be in theaters on May 31, 2019. Stay tuned to our San Diego Comic-Con 2018 coverage for all of the latest updates!