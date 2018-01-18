Fans Reacts To ‘Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters’

It may have taken awhile, but Godzilla‘s anime debut has hit the states. Netflix is now streaming the kaiju’s first-ever anime after the flick premiered in Japan last year. And, as you can see below, fans have a lot to say about the historic project.

After decades in the pop culture spotlight, Godzilla finally leveled with the anime industry to create Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters. The film is the first of an upcoming trilogy, and it takes place on a very distant version of Earth. The dark story follows a group of human soldiers who return to Earth after the monster overtook the planet years ago, but the big guy isn’t too happy about being disturbed.

So far, critics seem mixed with their reception of the film. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was a joint effort by Toho and Polygon Pictures, but its 89-minute runtime feels static. The feature is clearly meant to set up a meatier midsection for its trilogy, and Godzilla gets little time on screen. Still, the post-apocalyptic vibe works for some fans, and you can read up on some of their reactions below:

Just watched the Godzilla anime on Netflix. It’s kinda my jam. I really love depictions of the earth in the far future. — Alex Uboldi (@AlexandreUboldi) January 18, 2018

Just finished the first episode – pretty enjoyable take on my number one guy. I’ve always wanted to see a great traditional 2D Godzilla, but I found the CG-style animation to be a fitting aesthetic – and probably the only way to tell the story on a sheer technical level. https://t.co/ewnS6tlSQZ — Ian Burns (@iankennethburns) January 18, 2018

i was pretty thoroughly underwhelmed by Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters. pretty clearly just the first act of a script padded out to 90 minutes with technobabble. You don’t walk away with much because there’s maybe 30 minutes of story. — Zac Bertschy (@ActionZacku) January 17, 2018

Godzilla Planet of the Monsters review:

+ Mamoru Miyano talking for 90 mins is kinda soothing

+ The production design is great and feels like Sidonia and Blame

+ The music was fantastic

– The movie is literally 90 mins of Miyano talking

– Action was underwhelming

– No ending — duckroll is very happy now (@RollingPirahna) January 17, 2018

Godzilla Planet of the Monsters was decent. A nice twist on the whole humans vs giant monster menace trope. Takes a while to set up, but the payoff was kinda satisfying. Umm… the English dub was good, the CG animation style sucked imho. Also, stick to the end for epilogue. — Buff (@buffmarte) January 18, 2018

