Fans Reacts To ‘Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters’

It may have taken awhile, but Godzilla‘s anime debut has hit the states. Netflix is now streaming the kaiju’s first-ever anime after the flick premiered in Japan last year. And, as you can see below, fans have a lot to say about the historic project.

After decades in the pop culture spotlight, Godzilla finally leveled with the anime industry to create Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters. The film is the first of an upcoming trilogy, and it takes place on a very distant version of Earth. The dark story follows a group of human soldiers who return to Earth after the monster overtook the planet years ago, but the big guy isn’t too happy about being disturbed.

So far, critics seem mixed with their reception of the film. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was a joint effort by Toho and Polygon Pictures, but its 89-minute runtime feels static. The feature is clearly meant to set up a meatier midsection for its trilogy, and Godzilla gets little time on screen. Still, the post-apocalyptic vibe works for some fans, and you can read up on some of their reactions below:

You can watch Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters on Netflix now. Have you gotten a chance to check it out? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

