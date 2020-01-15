Godzilla Fan Goes Viral for Hilarious Vacation Photobombs

Godzilla may not be a vacation kind of kaiju. Over the decades, the atomic beast has either kept to himself or surfaced on Earth to create havoc. Whether the monster is on our side or not, Godzilla isn’t one to relax, but one fan did their best to change all of that. After all, they have gone viral for their Godzilla-friendly vacations and inspired other fans to join in on their movement.

The whole ordeal began on Reddit with a user chunkymunky420 posted a photo collage. It turns out they’ve been avidly traveling for four years now, and they’ve been adding in Godzilla to all their vacation photos.

And to our surprising delight, this photos are maybe the most relaxed we’ve ever seen Godzilla to date.

As you can see above, the collage sees the fan doing all sorts of things with Godzilla. In one photo, the pair are doing a classic matador stunt while another follows the two swimming together. It doesn’t matter whether the pair are on a beach or in a city; The most important thing is that they’re there together, and fans are loving how cozy the pair look.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like Godzilla would be this amenable in real life. The monster does have a soft spot for mankind most of the time, but his temper is sporadic at best. Still, Godzilla might chill out a bit if he did just take a vacation, so here’s to hoping the best can visit a beach and not destroy it one day.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.