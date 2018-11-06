‘Godzilla,’ ‘Gundam’ Join Forces For New Promo

Both the film film in Godzilla‘s anime trilogy, Godzilla: The Planet Eater, and the newest Mobile Suit Gundam anime project, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, will be premiering in theaters in Japan this month.

Because the two films are opening so close together, Toho Animation shared a new promo for the films coolly editing the two of them together to make it seem like Godzilla is battling against the mobile mecha suits.

Fans in Japan who attend screenings of both Godzilla: The Planet Eater and Mobile Suit Gundam NT will receive special posters illustrated by Hidetaka Tenjin. A poster featuring Godzilla Earth and Gundam’s newest mobile suit Phenex, will be available to those who see Godzilla: The Planet Eater when it releases November 9, and one featuring Gundam Narrative and King Ghidorah will be available for those who see Mobile Suit Gundam NT on November 30.

For those interested, Godzilla: The Planet Eater‘s official website describes the story as such. It should be releasing on Netflix in other regions some time after its official release in Japan:

“20,000 years into the future, the Earth is ruled by Godzilla. Pitted against him are the straggling remnants of the human race. The final chapter, GODZILLA:The Planet Eater, finds the Mechagodzilla city, the peak of scientific evolution and mankind’s best hope, burned to cinders. Godzilla Earth reigns supreme but he has one more challenge: the winged creature, KING GHIDORAH.”

As for Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative,it’s part of the “UC NexT 0100 Project,” which will tackle the events of the Universal Century storyline following the likes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. It features the new mobile suit designs,RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex and MSN-06S Sinanju Stein.

Sunrise describes Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, as such:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged.

After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”