Godzilla Director Reveals Each of Ghidorah’s Heads’ Names

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is currently tearing its way through theaters, and while critics and audiences can’t seem to quite agree on the film one thing many agree on is the great way Legendary introduced famous Toho Kaiju Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah into the MonsterVerse. As Godzilla was challenged by this new “Monster Zero” for the alpha position above the other monsters, fans saw a surprising amount of personality from Ghidorah’s heads.

Each head seemed to have a mind of its own, and director Michael Dougherty revealed the names that the team gave the three heads during production on Twitter. And they’re just as hilarious as you would expect.

As Dougherty revealed, the center head was named “Ichi” (which is the Japanese word for “one”), the left head was “Ni” (Japanese for two), and the left head was “San” (Japanese word for three). But it’s more hilarious nickname “Kevin” makes a lot of sense as the left head was shown to be easily distracted each time Ghidorah was one screen. Each head was notably performed by a different actor, and this helped to emphasize why the Kaiju was such a big deal in Toho’s original franchise.

Along with its massive power and mysterious origins, Ghidorah’s three heads have always had combative personalities. This blend of strong design, humor, and power compared to Godzilla made it the perfect Kaiju to battle Godzilla in the big sequel.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now in theaters and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” Though the film might have had trouble with critics, ComicBook.com’s own review showed major support for the film. You can check out our spoiler-free review for the film here.