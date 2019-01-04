‘Godzilla: King of Monsters’ Director Reveals If Rodan Is Stronger Than Godzilla

In the history of the Godzilla series, it’s tough to gauge the strength of each immense creature, as the conflicts between monsters require both brute strength and fighting strategies to come out on top. According to Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Dougherty, Rodan is more powerful than Godzilla, but it will take more than power to defeat the massive monster.

“Rodan’s been kind of a sidekick character, but I’ve always had a soft spot for him” Dougherty shared with Entertainment Weekly. “In a lot of ways he’s more powerful than Godzilla. He’s like this winged A-bomb. I think we’ve done him justice.”

In the 2014 Godzilla, the titular character faced off against a creature referred to as “MUTO,” whetting fans’ appetite to see this new incarnation of the beast to go up against familiar foes. The success of the film helped launch the “MonsterVerse” of films, which will pit Godzilla against a variety of iconic characters.

The first look at the sequel debuted yesterday, which gave fans our first glimpse at Godzilla’s “atomic breath,” an asset that will surely come in handy while battling Rodan. Dougherty played coy when it came to the specifics of how the monster would debut this ability.

“Not without giving away too much,” the director joked when asked for more details about the power. “But it takes place at a very key moment and it’s a sort of call to arms.”

The upcoming film will also incorporate other Godzilla icons, including King Ghidorah and Mothra. Another announced film in the MonsterVerse is Godzilla vs. Kong, pitting the monster against the star of Kong: Skull Island. While we shouldn’t expect to see the primate debut in King of the Monsters, Dougherty teased that there will be plenty of clues that lead to the chaotic conflict.

“It’s not like we’re bending over backwards to introduce Kong, but there’s definitely some bread crumbs,” Dougherty says of references to Kong.

The upcoming film stars Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, and Millie Bobby Brown, while also seeing the return of Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins from the 2014 film.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters doesn’t yet have an official release date, but will be landing in theaters in May of 2019.

