Godzilla: King of the Monsters Inspires Some Adorable Chibi Toys For Kids

The kaiju of Godzilla: King of the Monsters appear larger in life on theater screens across the world as we speak. With Godzilla being joined by fellow titans King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan, along with a series of other giant beasts, its not surprising that fans will want these creatures in their possession by any means possible. Enter the Chibis! Godzilla’s official Twitter account has released a first look at a line of Chibi Godzilla toys that will be released soon for fans who want a cuddlier, friendlier king of the monsters.

Godzilla’s Twitter gave us first looks at Chibi versions of Godzilla himself, King Ghidorah, and Mothra that will be releasing in late July for around $6 USD each from Bandai:

Videos by ComicBook.com

These disgustingly cute versions of their terrifying counterparts are well timed with the release of the Legendary Picture. While the king of the kaiju has gained more a foothold in the states with the 2014 solo film and subsequent sequel that’s in theaters today, dozens of movies chronicling the giant lizard have been made in Japan. While those movies primarily had actors in rubber suits to portray the monster itself, that’s still the version of Godzilla that many recognize as the most popular to this day.

In the movie itself, King Ghidorah and Godzilla are two of the “Apex” versions of their species, vying for dominance of not just the monsters the world over, but of the world itself. Mothra acts as something of a subservient creature to the King of the Monsters, attempting to not only protect him but make sure that he manages to take his rightful crown. This need to assist Godzilla leads into a brawl between Mothra and Rodan, the giant pterodactyl monster that flies over the movie’s run time.

What do you think of these chibi versions of Godzilla and company? Will you be picking these up in addition to any other Godzilla merch you have? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.

The film is officially described as such: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”