Godzilla: King of the Monsters Reveals Stunning New Chinese Posters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters has officially made its debut in theaters around the world and is already tracking for a major run through the box office. Fans are starting to see the massive size of each of the newly introduced Titans in the sequel, and each of their debuts leaves a major imprint on the world itself. For the film’s run in China, the posters have tapped into this very idea and present each of the film’s Titans in a pretty unique way.

As spotted by Kaiju News Outlet on Twitter, the Chinese posters for Godzilla: King of the Monsters feature the four main Titans as their silhouettes grace various bits of nature in a cool way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the original 2014 film, the Titans in Godzilla: King of the Monsters represent a major balance of nature. This is represented through these posters that sees Godzilla, King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan carve out huge slices of nature as their very existence rocks the Earth as a whole. It’s a cool way to get the film’s ecological messages across, and a good way to emphasize the strong designs of the film’s Kaiju.

ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters loved the film, and gave it a 5 out of 5 in her review (which you can find at the link here). Here’s an excerpt, “As Godzilla: King of the Monsters combines its stunning aesthetic with a painfully relevant eco-centric message, the movie carves a niche into the Godzilla franchise that’s completely worthwhile. This is the easily best Godzilla film made in Hollywood without question and aligns itself with themes posed by fan-favorite entries like Shin Godzilla. For fans new and old, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is packed with fiery thrills which beg to be seen on the biggest screen possible.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is now in theaters and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”